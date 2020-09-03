The big stories in tonight’s edition of Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu and Frema Adunyame are;

Western Togoland signposts erected in parts of Eastern Region

NPP adopts retail campaign for election 2020 – Mac Manu

We’re investigating confusion at Ghana Rubber Estates concession – Lands Minister

Umaru Sanda Amadu also revisited the issue of alleged attacks on the the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye.

– Presidential Candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana, (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo was Umaru Sanda Amadu’s guest on the point-blank segment of the show.