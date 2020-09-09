The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Avedzi has raised red flags regarding the response of the Government Technical Training Centre in relation to the misappropriation of GHS65,000.

According to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, two accounting officers at the Centre, which operates under the Ministry of Transport, misappropriated the funds in 2014 but have only refunded GHC 30,000.

An amount of over GHS35,000 remains outstanding for over five years.

In response to queries at the Public Accounts Committee hearings, the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah admitted to the financial control challenges of the institution.

But the Chairman of the committee was not satisfied with the response from the Centre and the Minister.

“So the school is allowed to spend the revenue it makes. And you think it is a good system? This means those who have worked there have enjoyed in the past. So, if they did not spend the money on themselves, why have they refunded only GHS35,000 and expect us to accept that as an explanation? I want the Auditor General to verify the receipts and give us feedback.”

James Klutse Avedzi also bemoaned the inability of some heads of institutions to provide relevant information to the Committee at this year’s PAC sitting.

A number of the corporations that appeared before the committee were unable to readily provide answers to queries that came up.

Some of them even requested that they should be given another day to present answers to the commission.

Chairman of the Committee thus admonished the heads of corporations to thoroughly study the Auditor General’s report before appearing before the Public Accounts Committee.