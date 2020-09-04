One person has been wounded in a shooting incident at Kpatinga in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The shooting incident followed the enskinment of the regent of Kpatinga.

There is currently some military and police presence in the area.

ASP Thomas Tulashi, the Gushegu Police Commander, noted that the disturbances happened after the enskinment when some participants were returning home.

“One person was shot and rushed to the Gushegu government hospital and we are currently on the ground with the military so the situation is under control,” he said on Eyewitness News.

“At the chief’s palace, nothing happened. It was on their way home that some people were attacked.”

No arrests have been made following the shooting.

It could be recalled that some months ago, a similar incident happened in the same community which resulted in the loss of two lives.

There were two chiefs within the same community who claimed supremacy over the area.