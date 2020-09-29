Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a former Deputy Chief Executive Director of Ghana Free Zones Authority and National Democratic Congress (NDC), 2016 parliamentary candidate for Weija-Gbawe has donated 15 motorbikes to various wards in the constituency.

The wards are demarcations of constituencies into smaller units to ensure effective management of the affairs of political parties in an area.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku says the gesture forms parts of many strategies put in place to wrestle the seat from the New Patriotic Party.

The constituency is currently represented in Parliament by current Deputy Health Minister, Madam Tina Mensah.

In a Citi News interview after handing over motorbikes to the Weijam Gbawe NDC executives, Obuobia said the NDC is very hopeful of winning the seat.

“Actually what I have done this morning is to donate 15 motorbikes to the various wards in the Weija Gbawe constituency to enable them to be mobile and coordinate the activities of the party in the constituency. This will enable them to be able to move at any time and any day as we prepare for the upcoming December 7 elections. So that’s the motivation behind me donating these motorbikes.”

“In addition, I also donated 20 megaphones. We have some members who do dawn broadcast and every dawn they wake to go and sell the messages of the party in our manifesto,” he added.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku challenges Tina Mensah to debate

Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku after her donation challenged Madam Tina Mensah to a debate on infrastructural development.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku said as a Deputy Health Minister, Madam Tina Mensah should have used her influence for the implementation of health projects in the Weija-Gbawe constituency.

“She is a Deputy Minister of Health and by now, Weija-Gbawe should be boasting of at least a CHPS compound but she hasn’t even built one. She had the opportunity to change this constituency, but she still hasn’t. The health of this constituency is one of NPP’s major problems. So one would want to know the agenda for the constituency and that of the Deputy Minister who manages a Health Ministry.”

“So I am just telling you that, I did not have a position as a Minister when my party was in power, but we can boast of many things. I am ready to debate her on what she has done since her party came to power as against what I did when my party was in power.”