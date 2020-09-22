Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not relent in its efforts to ensure that eligible voters in Ashaiman are captured onto the newly compiled voters register.

He made the statement while addressing the media on the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.

The MP said that although the EC has made claims that 14,000 names have been restored onto the electoral roll in the constituency after he raised concerns, there are still anomalies with the register in some parts of the community.

“After restoring the 14,000, if you go to some polling centres like Nii komietey, it’s an electoral area, and a place we call August gate, they are supposed to have 606 names on their register. Now they are exhibiting 202. At Gate 2, they are supposed to be exhibiting 607 names but as we speak, about 500 people are being exhibited. So, it clearly shows that what the commission was saying that we have registered 160,068 was clearly false. That is the dishonesty of the Electoral Commission,” he said.

The MP also stated that he would ensure that all eligible voters within his constituency are not disenfranchised in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has urged other members of the party to be vigilant so no one is disenfranchised.

Mr. Ankrah said that all the work they had put into their campaigning boiled down to the day of voting and so all members of parliament should take an active interest to ensure that eligible voters are not disenfranchised in the December polls.

He advised that they should be vigilant and active by going out there and making sure that their people’s names were in the voters’ register.

He indicated that “there is no single person who will deliberately be disenfranchised in this land called Ghana, it will not happen.”