Mr. Alhaji Abubakar Sadick, the owner of the Sky Oil Filling Station has been shot dead by some unidentified armed men who stormed a filling station at Asuadei in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region.

The victim died on arrival at the Mankranso Government hospital when the incident happened on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

According to the police, four unknown armed men went to the filling station at about 5:30 pm on Wednesday and carried out the operation.

Police have begun investigations into the incident that has thrown the entire community into a state of shock and mourning.

Superintendent Richard Boahen is Mankranso District Police Commander in a Citi News interview said investigations are underway to arrest the culprits.

“On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at about 5:30 pm Mr. Abubakar Saddick who is the CEO of Sky Filling Station aged 63 was attacked and shot by three unidentified gunmen at a filling station and made away with an unspecified amount of money.”

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. So far we don’t have enough evidence, but we are still on it. We are taking our time to do a good investigation which will lead us to arrest the real culprits.”

Recent happenings in the Ashanti Region

Recently, a Chinese National was shot by unknown gunmen at Atinga junction in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The victim was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

According to an eyewitness, the Chinese National who has been shot had visited a shop to purchase a credit voucher with some colleagues when he was attacked by some unknown gunmen who were on motorbikes.

In a similar incidence, a 36-year-old Maxwell Ahetor was killed by some unknown gunmen on Monday morning.