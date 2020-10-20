A Chinese National is battling for his life after he was shot by unknown gunmen at Atinga junction in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The victim has since been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The incident comes barely 24 hours after 36-year-old Maxwell Ahetor was killed by some unknown gunmen on Monday morning.

According to an eyewitness, the Chinese National who has been shot had visited a shop to purchase a credit voucher with some colleagues when he was attacked by some unknown gunmen who were on motorbikes.

The eyewitnesses say the gunmen also snatched a bag from the victim and sped off.

The vendor whose shop was visited by the Chinese national, Albert Ibrahim told Citi News, the gunmen sped off before they could make them out.

“When I got to my shop this morning, two Chinese men came to buy airtime from me. They asked for GHS100 worth of credit. While getting the airtime for him, a stranger appeared out of nowhere and snatched the bag from the Chinese man. Before the man could turn to make out who may have done that, the unknown gunmen shot him down. They quickly disappeared into thin air on the motorcycle.”