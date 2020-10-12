A former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadjo Afari Gyan wants the youth to be responsible in their actions before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

According to him, well thought through deeds of the youth on the African continent can impact immensely in development.

Speaking at the African Leaders’ debate series organised by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) in Accra, Dr. Afari Gyan said the development of the youth may be hampered if they partake in certain activities ahead and after the elections without considering the consequences.

“If you can take your responsibilities seriously and act properly, a lot of things will change in Africa. But if we behave like everybody else; the election is just a ritual every four years, without thinking of the meaning of an act that we are involved in, then things are not going to change as we expect,” he said.

National Youth Authority cautions youth against electoral violence

The National Youth Authority (NYA) recently made a similar call on the youth to be mindful of their actions during the election period.

Lamenting the pockets of violence that characterized the voters’ registration exercise, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority, Sylvester Tetteh urged the youth to desist from such parochial activities and urged them to rather ensure peace prevails in the country before, during and after the December 7, 2020 polls.

“We want to use this opportunity to remind the youth that the future of Ghana belongs to them and it is in their supreme interest to promote peace before, during and after the elections. Undeniably, you are the main tools that are used to perpetrate acts of violence. As part of the Authority’s efforts to ensure peace, unity and stability, we encourage them not to relent in their duties and responsibilities but rather channel their energies to consolidate their positive strides to lead them on a journey to productive service while assuming their position as custodians of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage”, he said.

Don’t be used as agents of electoral violence – Chief Imam cautions youth

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has earlier cautioned Muslim youth not to be used as agents of violence during the upcoming general elections.

According to him, Muslim youth are largely exploited by political parties as tools of violence during the election period.

“Lack of knowledge is retrogression and deficiency. If you are enlightened, it will be very difficult to be used as a tool for violence. Majority of the Muslim youths…have become victims of manipulation. We are expected to pursue knowledge and be empowered enough to withstand political manipulations.”