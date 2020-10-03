A member of the National Communications Team of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dzifa Tegah, believes President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to deal ruthlessly with persons plotting to foment trouble in the December polls is a joke.

She feels President Akufo-Addo does not have a track record of dealing with perpetrators of violence.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, she cited the incidence of Ayawaso West Wuogon’s by-election among others as her justification.

“Akufo-Addo’s assurance of not allowing any group of persons to disturb the peace of this country in the upcoming elections is a joke because he has a bad track record in doing so… we went to the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections and we all saw what happened there.”

“A Commission of Enquiry was established and White Paper issued and nothing was done. So I am very sure and I know that President Akufo-Addo made the peace promise to deceive us [Ghanaians].”

But Madam Linart Osman who represented the New Patriotic Party disagreed with Madam Dzifa Tegah’s claim and urged Ghanaians to believe President Akufo-Addo.

“Everybody who knows President Akufo-Addo is a peaceful man. He is one who is not of violence. He always preaching peace. Violence is not good for anybody. Violence is not good for me and it is also not good for you too. The President is a man of peace and he will not tolerate violence.”

Akufo-Addo’s promise

President Akufo-Addo said he will ensure that the upcoming polls are violent-free and Ghanaians are able to undertake their civic duty without any hindrance or intimidation.

“When it’s time for the elections, anyone who has registered should go and vote. The upcoming polls will be peaceful, we will not allow anyone to foment trouble.”

“For those who will seek to bring trouble, we will deal with them. They will know that the government has the power to deal with them. So, the polls will be peaceful for everyone to exercise their franchise,” he said.

