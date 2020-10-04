The European Union (EU) under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme has donated a Cinema Van to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to assist in its educational campaign.

The van is expected to also augment the audiovisual capacity of the Commission to reach out to Ghanaians using documentaries, films, and audio-recordings such as jingles, pre-recorded voice messages and live street or community announcements.

The audio-visual Cinema Van is specially designed as a robust vehicle which can traverse the local terrain in Ghana.

It is appropriate for operations in all parts of the country and fully stocked with the needed equipment that will make usage possible in all terrains and operational situations.

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Ambassador Acconcia emphasized NCCE’s key role in mobilising the society on matters of concern for citizens.

The Ambassador remarked that the EU is proud of its partnership in supporting the Commission and hopes the vehicle will meet the educational needs of the population usually left out, particularly in the urban, peri-urban as well as urban dwellers.

Mrs. Josephine Nkrumah , Chairman of NCCE expressed her appreciation for the donation.

She said the van will complement the NCCE’s efforts at reaching out to people who do not have access to modern media.

After the Handover Ceremony, ARAP’s Team Leader, Mrs. Ana Sánchez together with the NCCE Commissioner, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana and other guests, inspected the donated Cinema Van.