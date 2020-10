The 4th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the KNUST School of Business in Kumasi.

The change is due to instructions from the Attorney General’s department.

The meeting will also be streamed via www.ghamroonline.com or YouTube live at 10:00 a.m. on the day.

On the agenda, will be to receive and consider the reports of the Directors and Auditors and Financial Statements of the Society for the years ended 31st December 2018 & 2019, to approve for inclusion changes proposed at the Regional meeting on the draft Constitution and to adopt the New Draft Constitution.

They will also select an Election Committee further to the adopted Constitution.

According to Abraham Adjatey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GHAMRO attendance at the venue would be limited to One hundred members (100) only, with the participation of the rest of the members/proxies strictly via a virtual (online) platform, in compliance with the current restrictions on public gatherings.

A member is also entitled to vote at the AGM may appoint a proxy to attend via online participation only and such proxy need not be a member of the Society.

The appointment of a proxy will prevent a member from attending and voting at the meeting either physical or virtual. Where a member attends the meeting in person or virtual, the proxy appointment shall be revoked.

A copy of the Proxy Form can be downloaded from www.ghamroonline.com, filled and sent via email [email protected] or deposited at any of our regional offices not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

Also, the 2019 Audited Financial Statement can be viewed on www.ghamroonline.com.