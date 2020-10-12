The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to pay glowing tributes to the slain Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman in the Central Region, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

According to the party, the late legislator is among the five best performing members in the Central Region as far as parliamentary work is concerned.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, who led a delegation to the family home of the late MP in the constituency, said the party was devastated by the loss.

“On Friday, we were informed by the regional and constituency executives of what hds happened. In this region, when you want the top five best performing MPs, he will surely be part. We are not the only one saying this”, he said.

It also expected that the Central Regional Executives of the NPP will today; Monday, October 12, 2020, meet the national leadership of the party to propose a replacement.

Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford was reportedly shot dead at dawn on Friday by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.

Citi News’ Calvis Tetteh reported that the driver of the MP’s vehicle was injured alongside other party executives in his company.

They were said to be in an NPP-branded vehicle at the time of the incident.

Already, the NPP has expressed its condolences following the unfortunate incident.

In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Freddy Blay, the NPP said it was saddened by the legislator’s death and further called on security agencies to urgently get to the bottom of the matter.

“This is a sad day for the party and the country as a whole. We call on the law enforcement agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate and bring perpetrators of this cruel act to book.”

Killers of Mfantseman MP must be brought to book – Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo says he expects the police to as soon as possible to bring killers of the MP to book.

Akufo-Addo, in reaction to news of the legislator’s death on Friday, said he is saddened by his demise.

The president recounted his last encounter with the deceased in June 2020 when he commissioned a water project in Mr. Quansah Hayford’s constituency.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning. It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana. My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency. By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible. My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace”, Nana Addo posted on social media.