The President, Nana Akufo-Addo says he expects the police to as soon as possible bring killers of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford to book.

Akufo-Addo, in reaction to news of the legislator’s death on Friday, said he is saddened by his demise.

The president recounted his last encounter with the deceased in June 2020 when he commissioned a water project in Mr. Quansah Hayford’s constituency.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford was reportedly shot dead on Friday dawn by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.

Citi News’ Calvis Tetteh reported that the driver of the MP’s vehicle was injured alongside other party executives in his company.

They were said to be in an NPP-branded vehicle at the time of the incident.

Read the president’s full message below:

I am shocked and saddened by the news of the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Hon. Ekow Kwansa Hayford, by suspected armed robbers in the early hours of this morning. It is a sad day for Mfantseman and for Mother Ghana. My last encounter with him was on 30th June, this year, when I commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency. By all accounts, he was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible. My deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

NDC suspends campaign

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Mfantseman constituency says President Nana Akufo-Addo must urgently move to address the poor security situation across the country. They say the killing of the legislator comes days after a similar attack on some NDC executives in the Ashanti Region.

The party has temporarily suspended election campaigns in the constituency over the death of Mr. Quansah Hayford.