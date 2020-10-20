The wife of the slain Member of Parliament for Mfantseman in the Central Region, Mrs. Ophelia Hayford on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, submitted her nomination forms to the district office of the Electoral Commission.

She filed her nomination after receiving clearance to contest the upcoming polls as the parliamentary candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party in the Mfantseman constituency.

This was confirmed to Citi News by the NPP’s First Vice-Chairman for the constituency, Yaw Berchie Nuako.

According to him, Mrs. Hayford was accompanied by sympathizers and supporters of the NPP.

He added that the party is confident of retaining the seat to honour the late MP.

“I am speaking on authority from the party that, the wife of the late MP, Ophelia Hayford has been endorsed by the party, and she is succeeding the husband as our parliamentary candidate, and she has today filed her nomination to contest the upcoming elections at the District Office of the EC at Saltpond. She had many members of the party and sympathizers accompanying her to file her forms.”

“We had to walk through the principal streets of Saltpond to the EC’s office due to the number of supporters. The party is now solidly behind her to win the seat to grace her late husband.”

The Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman and the parliamentary candidate, Mr. Ekow Hayford was killed by unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers last week when he was returning from community engagement.

EC reopens parliamentary nominations for Mfantseman constituency

The Electoral Commission re-opened the closed nominations on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Mfantseman constituency.

This was in accordance with Regulations 13, Subregulation (4) of Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127),

The regulation states that “where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidate dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”

In this regard, the Electoral Commission is extending the nomination period for the Mfantseman constituency of the Central Region to allow for the replacement of the candidate.

“Any person who intends to contest for the Parliamentary Election should send his or her filled Nomination Form to the Returning Officer of the Mfantseman constituency, at the Mfantseman District Office of the Electoral Commission. The Returning Officer shall receive all Nominations between the hours of 7.00 am and 5.00 pm on both days”, the electoral management body said in a statement.

