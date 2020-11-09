The National Film Authority has asked the general public to submit a name they think best represents the Ghanaian movie industry.

“National Film Authority (NFA) Poll

Names, they say, is a call to the spirit.

What is in a name?

– IDENTITY

– SPIRIT

– ENERGY

– UNITY

– GOD

What name will you suggest the Ghana Film Industry call itself?

Examples

America – Hollywood

India – Bollywood

Nigeria – Nollywood

Please be as original as possible.

Your response is very important to the film industry. Kindly suggest a name and tell us why.

YOU WILL BE ACKNOWLEDGED BY THE NATIONAL FILM AUTHORITY WHEN YOUR SUGGESTED NAME GETS SELECTED

Kindly click on the link below to send in your suggested name for the Ghana Film Industry

Actress Ama K Abebrese also shared the post and these are some of the names she got in her comment box:

1. CineKrom

2. GhanaCine

3. Anansekrom

4. CineGold

5. Adinkra Films

6. Blackstar Films

7. Ghallyfilm

8. Ananseman

9. Ghana Heritage Movies

10. CineFie

This is not the first time this debate has come up. The last time it happened was in 2018 when Richard Boateng, the President of the Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG) announced that it would be named Gollywood.

He met opposition because other industry stakeholders said he did not consult them.

In 2013, veteran actor David Dontoh, now Chairman of the National Film Authority told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Koforidua-based Vision FM that he would suggest the Ghanaian movie industry was named ‘Nyamedua’ (God’s tree or the living tree).

Arts writer Osarfo Anthony also suggested ‘Anansekrom’ seven (7) years ago.

About Ghana Film Authority

In December 2019, a 14 member committee was constituted by the President Nana Akufo-Addo to form the National Film Authority.

The team led by David Dontoh includes Juliet Asante, Madam Yaa Attafua, Mrs Dora Darkwa- Mensah, Dr Samuel Anyetei Nai and Mr Samuel Fiscian.

The rest are Zakaria Abdulai, Koffi Nartey, Akorfa Ejeani, Kofi Ohemeng Owusu, Rukiyaty Ankrah, Samuel Gyandoh and Ernest Boateng.

This comes after many years of industry folk calling on powers that be for the formation of the authority.

This National Film Authority serves as a regulatory body for film making in Ghana. It provides the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the Ghanaian film industry, and for the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and related matters.

So far, a Film Classification Committee and Local Content Committee have been inaugurated by the authority.