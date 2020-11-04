The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party of engaging in numerous sod-cutting ceremonies to deceive unsuspecting electorates in the Eastern Region.

According to the NDC, the various health projects which the President has cut the sod for during his working visit to the region are yet to see any significant construction activity.

They cited the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, the Atiwa West District Hospital in Kwabeng, the Okere District Hospital in Adukrom, and the Achiase District Hospital, among others, as examples.

Addressing the press at the proposed site for the remodelling of Enyiresi Hospital, the Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Darlas Ampomah Williams, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has performed abysmally in the home region of the President in the area of health.

He stated that the NDC is concerned because the sod-cutting events have become too rampant.

“The NDC like other well-meaning Ghanaians have noted a major concern related to the rampant and indiscriminate sod-cutting events being organized by the failed Akufo-Addo and NPP government without an established source of funding to hoodwink the unsuspecting Ghanaian electorate to believe that they have something to show for the over 370 billion that has become available to them so far. We would like to address you on the Sakawa sod-cutting ceremonies that Akufo-Addo performed.”

“During his visit to the Eastern Region, the health infrastructure have seen no work since he exited the region. Nana Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the following; The Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, Atiwa West District hospital, Upgrade of Clinic to Polyclinic in Akwatia,” he added