The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, November 2, 2020, condemned the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for accusing the Akufo-Addo government of resourcing its pro-vigilante groups.

Mr. Mahama during his Greater Accra tour last week alleged that the government is interested in equipping pro-NPP vigilante groups.

He added that the vigilante groups end up using weapons provided them for robbery.

“The government which is supposed to protect Ghanaians by retooling the security agencies such as the police and the military with guns and bulletproof vest. This government has given these weapons to their party vigilantes and you see them using the weapons at the expense of the state security personnel.”

“We knew most of these guys before this government recruited them into the national security and other state security agencies. So during the week, they work as police and security personnel but during the weekend, they do armed robbery as a part-time job.”

But in response to these allegations, Chairperson of Parliament’s Defence Committee, Seth Acheampong said such comments undermine the integrity and intelligence of the security agencies.

He further said Mr. Mahama should be ashamed of himself for making such unfounded statements.

“The comments by former President Mahama and the attempts by the NDC to politicize the nation’s security forces is irresponsible. His statements are totally false and unfounded, and he ought to be ashamed of himself. John Mahama has been using his campaign platforms not so much to rally support for his message as he has no message but increasingly, he is sounding more and more like a candidate who has accepted defeat.”

“He has been on the grounds, and he knows that his change message is not trusted by Ghanaians and his negative campaign against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is not getting him anywhere and it is because Ghanaians know better and feel better.”

