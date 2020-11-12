The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman is optimistic about winning the December 2020 polls on account of his party’s performance in government.

According to him, the party has ensured significant development in the constituency, which he believes will influence residents to help retain the current administration and make him their representative in Parliament.

Speaking on Citi TV’s The Point of View on Wednesday, Mr. Bannerman said the NPP’s track record in the constituency will be the deciding factor in December’s polls.

“I can tell you for a fact that it is possible to win this election again and we will win it. I believe strongly that this election is about track records,” he said.

He added that the residents of the constituency have noted the difference between the NDC and NPP in terms of their performances and the level of development brought to the area, and will not hesitate to vote for the NPP.

Nii Lante Bannerman said the NPP has undertaken several projects in the area of education and sanitation, among other things in the constituency and has ensured that many of the unemployed youth in the constituency are now working through programmes like the Nation Builders’ Corps and the Youth in Afforestation programme.

“They know the difference between the two of us. The people of Odododiodoo know the difference between us,” he noted.

He further accused the incumbent Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Venderpuye of doing nothing to improve the conditions of residents in the constituency. He said Mr. Vanderpuye’s electoral victories have been based on deception.

“In the 8 years that he has been in office as MP for Odododiodoo, he has nothing to show. He has nothing at all to show. I have always wanted a debate with him. Any time there is a platform, he fails to show up. He has been lying his way all these years,” Nii Lante Bannerman indicated.

The Odododiodoo constituency is considered one of the flashpoints for the upcoming contest, particularly after a clash between the supporters of the NPP and those of the NDC last month.

The two leading contestants for the seat are the NDC’s Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who is the incumbent, and the NPP’s Nii Lante Bannerman.

The seat is considered a stronghold of the NDC, given that the NDC has won it the most number of times.