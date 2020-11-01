Education-focused civil society organization, Africa Education Watch, says the government’s rejection of the request by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS), for a review of the Free SHS policy, especially the policy on Parent-Teacher Associations in schools is unfortunate.

Africa Education Watch says a review of the PTA Policy will not in any way defeat the purpose of the Free Senior High School programme.

CHASS proposed particularly that schools should be allowed to charge certain levies from parents to help in the efficient running of schools.

But the Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, said the government cannot accept that request.

“To say that the government should somehow allow you [CHASS] to levy your own fees against parents in an era of free Senior High School is what I don’t understand. I really don’t understand the point in saying that Senior High School is free, the government has absorbed fees, the government is even paying development levies, which is even supposed to be used for school construction and other infrastructure development that the school wants to undertake, and yet we are still asking the government to allow us to levy the students, no,” he said.

However, in an interview with Citi News, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, asked the government to reconsider its decision to ensure the efficient running of schools and improve the quality of teaching and learning.

“The call by CHASS to the Education Ministry to reconsider reviewing the Free SHS policy and among others allow for the resumption of PTA dues must be considered.”

“It is never out of place in the sense that PTA dues serve as IGF for schools especially where funds transfer to schools keep delaying, PTA dues serve as a buffer to the schools to manage affairs of the schools until government subventions arrive.”

