Thousands of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some residents of the Essikado-Ketan constituency over the weekend joined the incumbent Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey for a health walk ahead of the 2020 elections.

The political activity caused heavy traffic on the roads that lead from Sekondi to Essikado, Kasaworodo to Kojokrom, Ketan and other principal streets within the constituency.

Throughout the 16 kilometres, the crowd marched through the streets dancing and singing in support of Mr. Ghartey who has been the Member of Parliament for 16 years.

Ghanaian showbiz personality, Agya Koo who joined the health walk described it as shocking, saying that the numbers far exceeded what was witnessed in the last election.

He said he was convinced that the huge numbers will result in a landslide victory for Joe Ghartey.

Joe Ghartey, who is also the Minister for Railways and Development Minister is facing competition from the opposition National Democratic Congress’ Dr. Grace Ayensu Danquah in the upcoming polls.

Mr. Ghartey said he is confident of victory and will double his lead in the elections.

Joe Ghartey in 2012 won his parliamentary seat by after getting 58.1% of the total votes cast, against NDC candidate, Thomas Brown’s 39.8%.

In 2016, Joe Ghartey polled 24,041 votes (59.3%) while the NDC candidate, Joseph Kofi Mensah polled 14,412 votes (35.56%).