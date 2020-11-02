12 Assembly Members in the Keta Municipality in the Volta Region have begun processes to impeach the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, Godwin Yao Effah over issues of corruption and abuse of power.

The concerned Assembly Members are also demanding the passage of a vote of no confidence against the MCE.

These demands by the 12 Assembly Members are pursuant to Part 3, Paragraph 16 Subparagraph (3a&3b) of the Model Standing Orders for the District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana.

“We further request that heads of departments of the assembly including the public be invited to witness same”, the statement added.

Here is the full list of the Assembly members

Gilbert Korbla Keklie

Wisdom Seade

Simon Yaw Awadzi

Hon. Amenyo Quashigah

Daniel Sedor

Noah Agbemazi

Seth Adam

Seth Azaglo-Tay

Alex Ehia

Raphael Northegbor

Augustus Sesenu

Godwill Nditsi