12 Assembly Members in the Keta Municipality in the Volta Region have begun processes to impeach the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, Godwin Yao Effah over issues of corruption and abuse of power.
The concerned Assembly Members are also demanding the passage of a vote of no confidence against the MCE.
These demands by the 12 Assembly Members are pursuant to Part 3, Paragraph 16 Subparagraph (3a&3b) of the Model Standing Orders for the District, Municipal and Metropolitan Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana.
“We further request that heads of departments of the assembly including the public be invited to witness same”, the statement added.
Here is the full list of the Assembly members
Gilbert Korbla Keklie
Wisdom Seade
Simon Yaw Awadzi
Hon. Amenyo Quashigah
Daniel Sedor
Noah Agbemazi
Seth Adam
Seth Azaglo-Tay
Alex Ehia
Raphael Northegbor
Augustus Sesenu
Godwill Nditsi