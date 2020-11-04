The country’s security agencies have identified 6,178 flashpoints ahead of the 2020 general elections.

While addressing a press briefing on security arrangements with regard to the polls on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, said although the police see all polling stations as flashpoints, it will put in place special security measures at the identified areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.

“We are approaching all polling stations as flashpoints, however, we have identified 6,178 flashpoints nationwide,” IGP James Oppong-Boanuh said.

He explained that the criteria for the determination of which areas are flashpoints include crime rates, how previous elections were conducted there and the situation during the recent voter registration process.

The IGP added that the police will put in place standby forces and patrols in the flashpoints to ensure that there is no mishap.

“The flashpoints were decided based on a number of factors such as incidence recorded in previous elections, this year’s voter registration exercise and crime rates and other factors related to those centres. As a result, our approach in these areas will be slightly different from other areas. Saturated patrols and standby forces will be visible to prevent any mishap. Hotspot and strategies for handling them will be reviewed based on emerging trends or issues,” he said.