Malta Guinness will be giving out GHS 20, 000 to the graphic designer who wins their ongoing Rekognize Limited Edition Campaign.

The new branding campaign targets the art design professionals in the advertising and integrated marketing communications industry.

In an unprecedented move, the brand has thrown a challenge to selected Graphic Designers in Ghana to create a label design which will be used for the celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary over a period of time.

Dubbed the #Rekognize Design Contest, the campaign will see nine (9) Graphic Designers selected from advertising agencies in Accra, compete for the chance to have their design displayed on arguably one of the biggest canvases of their careers.

Three (3) Jurors made up of independent design experts will vet and choose the ultimate winner who will subsequently walk away with a GHS 20,000 cash prize, GHS 10,000 worth of graphic design working tools plus an improved portfolio of having their design displayed on all Malta Guinness packs.

Other prizes include a GHS 8,000 cash prize plus GHS 2,000 worth of graphic design working tools for the second-place winner; and a GHS 5,000 cash prize plus GHS 2,000 worth of graphic design working tools for the third-place winner. The remaining contestants each walk away with GHS 2,000 cash.

The Rekognize Limited Edition Campaign comes as a sequel to the earlier #Rekognize campaign, which saw Malta Guinness facilitate conversations via digital and PR channels to encourage Ghanaians to celebrate their own. This was hinged on an insight that “Ghanaians believe Ghanaians aren’t supportive of each other”. As such, the Rekognize Design Contest is an effort from the brand to demonstrate its conviction about creating the new normal of supporting our own, by recognizing and celebrating Ghanaian talents.

“At 30, it is time to evolve beyond our reputation of simply being a fun, easy-going brand and start driving meaningfulness among our core consumers through culture, partnerships and influencers, which we are doing through the #Rekognize Limited Edition Contest,” said the Marketing Manager, Stout and Non-Alc at Diageo, Samuel Dery.

The Limited Edition Campaign kicks off in October and will be aired on selected television channels and all Malta Guinness’ social media handles, in a four-part episodic series where audiences get to see the talented Graphic Designers flaunt their skills.

And ultimately a winner will be selected. Follow the hashtag #Rekognize and #CelebrateYourOwn for enthralling updates on their journey.

Malta Guinness is a product of the Guinness Ghana Brewery PLC. The first sale of Malta Guinness was recorded on 24th November 1989.