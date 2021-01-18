Ghana’s National Security Coordinator, Joshua Kyeremeh has died.

A source at the National Security Secretariat who confirmed the death to Citi News revealed that the security capo died in the early hours of Monday, January 18, 2021.

The late Joshua Kyeremeh was said to be receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Ga East Municipal Hospital when the incident occurred.

Mr Kyeremeh was appointed National Security coordinator in 2017 when then President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo announced the names of persons making up his administrative staff at the Flagstaff House.

Joshua Kyeremeh is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

He worked at the BNI for about 22 years, where he served at command levels in the Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

He also served as head of the Investigations Unit of the Bureau.

He rose to become the Deputy Director BNI and ultimately, the Director of BNI from 2005 to 2009.

Kyeremeh was part of the transition team after the 7 December 2020 elections.