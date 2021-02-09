The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) as the new National Security Coordinator.

Major Gen. Adu Amanfo replaces Joshua Kyeremeh who died a few weeks ago due to reported complications of Coronavirus.

The new National Security Coordinator was in 2006 appointed by former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Ghana’s Ambassador to Liberia.

Before his Ambassadorial position, Major Gen. Adu Amanfo was Head of Defence Intelligence in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The President has also appointed Edward Kwaku Asomani as the Deputy National Security Coordinator.

Until his appointment, Kwaku Asomani was the Deputy Executive Director of the Danquah Institute.

The appointments take immediate effect.