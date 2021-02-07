A 22-year-old lady on Friday morning met her untimely death after a tipper truck crashed into her home in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The deceased was reportedly in the kitchen when the said truck lost control and drove into the room.

Her family is in a state of shock over her death.

Brother to the deceased narrated the incident to Citi News.

“The tipper truck was passing and just at the back of the kitchen, it could not balance well. There were a few potholes so the kitchen and my sister was scraped.”

There were similar incidents in other regions in 2020.

In October 2020 a truck which was moving from Mankessim to Apam run over a police officer.

On reaching a section of the road, the truck driver, who was reportedly driving recklessly, hit the officer, Sergeant Salihu Hifzullar, aged 39, who was on snap check duty.