The Ghana Tourism Authority has asked health personnel of the Eastern Regional Hospital and all residents in the region to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The authority which commended the efforts of all health workers in the fight against COVID-19 noted that the only way the health workers can go about their mandate of providing good and timely medical care to the citizenry is by staying fit and healthy and not being infected with the virus.

The Eastern Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority took time to mark this year’s National Chocolate Day Celebration distributing chocolates to health workers at the Eastern Regional Hospital and COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre in Koforidua.

“We acknowledge all your efforts, support, dedication and commitment throughout this fight against COVID-19 since it went viral, putting your lives on the fore and the lives of your family at risk all to save other lives for mother Ghana, and we cannot say thank you enough,” Mr. Frederick Adjei Rudolph, the Eastern Regional Manager of GTA said.

“Our thoughts and prayers also go out to all the patients at the isolation centre. It is our hope and prayer that they take all the medical advice being given to them, take their medications appropriately and recover in the shortest possible time, so they can lead sensitization drive on the need to adhere to all safety protocols,” a statement from GTA management read.

On his part, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Akoto Ampaw who was impressed and appreciative of the show of love assured the management of the Ghana Tourism Authority of their commitment and professionalism of saving more lives.

This year’s National Chocolate Day Celebration was on the theme “Eat Chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana”.