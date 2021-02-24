A health policy think tank, Africa Center for Health Policy, Research and Analysis wants the government to intensify education on COVID-19 as Ghana nears its vaccine rollout.

According to it, most people in rural communities need to understand the makeup of the vaccine so as curb scepticism.

In an interview with Citi News, Executive Director for the Center, Dr. Thomas Anaba urged the government to use all available channels to disseminate messages about the vaccine.

“We needed by now to have the education sink in for all these erroneous perceptions to be erased from their mind so that we can comfortably go for the vaccine.”

“I would wish the government will intensify this education by engaging NCCE [National Commission for Civic Education] to see opinion leaders in communities and inviting them and sitting with them in their communities to educate them,” he added.

Ghana will receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines today.

The Food and Drugs Authority has approved the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for use in Ghana.

The government has already indicated that it had plans to purchase 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca.

The government has also considered Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The government has said there will be sustained public sensitisation campaigns by the Local Government Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, National Commission for Civic Education and Information Services Department to educate the public on the upcoming immunisation exercise.

He added that the sensitisation campaign will visit markets, lorry parks, churches, mosques and other public places to provide further clarity on the vaccination exercise.

Some government official will also be taking the vaccine jab publicly to boost confidence in vaccine rollout.