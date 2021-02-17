The Inspector-General of Police Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has reiterated his commitment to end incessant armed robbery attacks in the Upper East Region.

The region in recent times has recorded an alarming rate of armed robbery attacks resulting in the death of traders and residents.

Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh who visited two robbery scenes at Katiu and Pusu-Namongo in the Kassena-Nankana West and Talensi Districts where a tomato trader and a cattle trader were robbed and killed, pledged to deal with the menace urgently.

Speaking to Citi News after an assessment of armed robbery activities in the Upper East Region, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh assured that, his outfit was mapping out a sustainable strategy to end the armed robbery in the region.

“I’m here in the Upper East Region to look at the strategies that, the regional command is using in response to the recent robberies that have occurred. I have been to two locations where there have been recent robberies, and I’m going to sit down with the regional police command together with the Director-General of Operations and re-strategize and see what measures to put in place to ensure that this does not happen again”.

“Since my arrival, I have noticed that the Upper East Regional police command has put in place some measures to prevent robberies and other crimes from occurring, I will sit down with them to review those plans and see what assistance we can give to them to ensure that, the crimes do not occur again. I can assure the general public that, we are doing whatever we can and go whatever length to ensure that, the public remains safe”.