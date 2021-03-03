There was excitement on the face of little Salim and his family when the MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, supported them with the full medical bill for surgery for a massively swollen jaw.

Following the report by Citi News on the plight of little Salim and appeal for support to undergo surgery, Mr. Nitiwul has footed the bill.

The MP on seeing the report invited the mother with the boy to his office and has provided the GHS 5,000 needed for the surgery.

Salim was born with the defect on his jaw.

According to his mother, Zakaria Huzeima, she has on several occasions taken the boy to the hospital for treatment but found the surgery fee to be a stumbling block.

The MP has assured them of his full support and encouraged them to go back to the hospital.

“I encourage you to take him back to the hospital for the surgery to enables him to go to school,” he said.

An uncle of the boy, Alhaji Sulemana Anas, thanked the MP for the support and assured him that the boy would be sent to the hospital.

“We thank you so much for the support and we pray to the Almighty Allah to bless and protect us to enable Salim to go through a successful surgery.”

Salim had been wishing to go to school, but his condition was exposing him to ridicule and affecting his confidence.