The total power system shutdown experienced on Sunday was due to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi, according to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

“This situation led to overloads on other adjacent transmission lines, leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown in the country,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

In line with its earlier assurances, it said restoration works by the technical team “began immediately and power supply was restored to all Bulk Supply Points (BSP) at 6:30 pm that same day.”

Amid fears that Ghana may return to the days of load shedding, also known as dumsor, GRIDCo assured that it has “adequate generating capacity to meet demand in the country”.

“All relevant stakeholders in the power sector value chain will also continue to work to ensure consistency of supply to Ghanaians,” it added.

In line with the challenges, the Ghana Highway Authority announced that sections of the N1, N2 and N4 highways will experience some minimum to maximum disruptions to traffic flow from Thursday to enable GRIDco to undertake the stringing of Transmission line conductors across the N1, N2 and N4.

Motorists are expected to face traffic diversion signs on various sections of the N1, N2 and N4 highways.