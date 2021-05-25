Citi FM’s literary and writing competition, The Literacy Challenge – 2021 edition, has started its Junior High School tour as part of an engagement to encourage students to be a part of this year’s contest.

The Literacy Challenge team, led by Magdalene Williams on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, paid a visit to Unique Child International School at Teshie Nungua, Greda Estates.

After the interaction with the student body, some students spoke to Citi News about their understanding of this year’s topic, and their motivation to be a part of the competition.

“This year’s topic for the challenge is not so difficult, and it is an exhibition of the problems we have in the country and this topic will give me the chance to put pen to paper and express myself on some of the troubling things that are going on in the country” Faith Sika Nyame-Taylor stated.

“It is clear the problems we have in the country, and this why I would want to write and hopefully win the prize. I am confident in myself and our teachers have been encouraging us to be writing so this will be a great test for me. I am hopeful of winning this year’s contest too” Nana Kwaku Amoako Oduro noted.

This year’s topic for the challenge is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and to restore hope in political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is June 25, 2021.

About The Literacy Challenge

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students in Ghana, and it is an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM.

The contest is run on three (3) levels.

The first level has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana to make it to the next round, shall take part in a general knowledge aptitude test. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.