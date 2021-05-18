President Akufo-Addo has arrived in Paris for the Summit on Financing African Economies, which is being convened by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The summit, which will bring together several African and European leaders, and heads of international financial institutions, will devise strategies that will boost strong, inclusive recovery in Africa, grounded in a dynamic private sector, help foster sustainable progress and prosperity, and accelerate the green and digital transition in line with the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

It is expected that a financial package would be devised to enable African countries to overcome the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Participants are expected to agree on critical pro-growth reforms that are needed to enhance the private sector in Africa, and tap its growth potential with the help of local and international financial support, including through risk-sharing instruments dedicated to African entrepreneurs and SMEs, as well as appropriate technical assistance.

The summit will hopefully further agree on key common rules and enforcement mechanisms that will contribute to securing strong, sustainable growth in Africa.

While in Paris, the President is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with the President of the World Bank, and the Managing Director of the IMF, who will both be attending the Summit.