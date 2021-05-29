Top global smartphone manufacturer and leading provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei Technologies, has reiterated its commitment to engaging with stakeholders within the Ghanaian media landscape to promote ICT education and development across the country.

Addressing journalists during the maiden edition of the ‘Huawei Day with Media’ held at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Ghana, Kweku Essuman Quansah, said Huawei intends to use the occasion and meeting as a platform to share with Ghanaians the company’s ideas and plans for joint growth.

He explained that being a world leader in Information Communication Technology development and technological innovations, the business of Huawei goes beyond the scope of cell phone manufacturing which many immediately associate with the company through the widespread popularity of its smartphone brand.

Mr. Essuman Quansah said Huawei is a responsible corporate organisation that has embarked on numerous social responsibility programs including the Huawei ICT Training program which aims to train 10,000 Ghanaians by the year 2024.

The Director for Public and Government Affairs at Huawei Ghana, Jenny Zhou, said Huawei, is a world leader in technology investment as the company commits over 50% of its revenue on Research and Development (R&D).

She said the company has launched its Tech4all initiative in Ghana to help improve and expand ICT services accessibility across the country to benefit Ghanaians in line with Huawei’s long-term digital inclusion strategies as well as the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Technology Chamber, Derrydean Dadzie, commended Huawei’s initiatives, particularly the Seeds for the Future program, which has benefited several Ghanaian youth.

He said aside from building the capacity of participants, the Seeds for the future also inspire entrepreneurship.

Seeds for the Future is an initiative that aims to help cultivate young talent, ensuring that the tech-savvy and change-resilient young people have the skills and mindsets needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future.

The first edition of Huawei Day with the Media also included a virtual tour of the company’s ultramodern Darwin Exhibition Centre in Shenzhen, China, where the selected journalists were informed about how Huawei is employing advanced technology to make the world a better place, as well as the company’s contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.