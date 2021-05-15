The Power to the Fishers (PTF) project on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, inaugurated two communal fish smoking centres in the Senya Bereku and Winneba communities in the Central Region.

The event held in both communities had a representative of the EU Delegation to Ghana, Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, officials of the Ministry of Finance, and the Technical Assistance team (TAT) for the CSO-RISE programme in attendance.

Also present were the traditional councils of both communities, fisherfolk and community members.

The Director for Cerath Development Organization West Africa, Paa Kofi Osei Owusu, said the fish smoking facility will empower women and also build their capacity in adopting modern technologies in the sector.

“The key component of how we preserve our fish in this country is by smoking, thus the need for the facility. The facility has come to give women a place where they can process their fish in large quantities and also serve as a place where their capacities can be built since they will use modern technologies”.

According to Paa Kofi Osei Owusu, the chances of the project surviving is high since the communities are in collaboration with a private sector investor who is focused on exporting smoked fish from Ghana to the benefit of both parties.

“Many at times people have questioned the sustainability of this project, but the chances of survival is high since the two communities have partnered a private sector actor to ensure its sustainability. The collaboration will see the export of the product to other countries where there will be benefit will be for all” the Director of Cerath Development Organization told Citi News.

He further remarked that the adoption of the improved oven will increase the profits of fish processers through the sale of quality smoked fish.

Representative of the European Union to Ghana, Susanna Martins, said the EU sees the project as a stop-gap measure to tackle unemployment in the coastal communities and also to fight climate change.

“The main objective of this project is to improve the living standards of people in the coastal communities, their health and also reduce climate change. This is one of the projects the EU is supporting with the aim of improving the technics of the fishmongers. This project belongs to the communities”she noted.

Executive Director for the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie, said the Ccommission will bring onboard the fish health and post-harvest unit to continuously engage the fish processers by way of in-service training program to ensure efficient use of the facility and also monitor it.

“The Commission is in full support of this project, and so we will dispatch the Health and Post Harvest Unit of the Commission to continuously train and monitor the use of the facility. This is part of our core mandate as a commission, he said”.

Other speakers at the ceremony urged the fisherfolk to put the centers to good use, and ensure they are properly maintained at all times.

Susanna Martins, representing the EU Ambassador officially inaugurated the two centres.

Facts about the two Facilities

The centres are furnished with energy-efficient Ahotor ovens, and built to meet the FC compliance facility standards. The facility has 4 entry/exit points dedicated for specific purposes – i.e., the fish entry, operator entry, waste exit, and fish exit points – to prevent cross-contamination of the processed fish.

The centres have fish reception rooms to receive fresh fish which are placed in ice till they are processed; changing rooms where processers change into prescribed outfits; a wash area where the fish is thoroughly washed; a smoking area, and a cooling/storage room.

The facility is located in the two communities of Winneba and Senya Bereku.