A bullion van narrowly escaped a robbery attack on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

This happened just three days after a similar incident was recorded at Jamestown in Accra.

The van driver managed to elude the suspected armed robbers who had tried to ambush the vehicle.

Citi News understands the incident happened around 4:00pm, about 500 meters away from the Okyereko police station.

The robbers reportedly placed leaves on the highway to trick the driver into thinking an accident had occurred on the stretch, compelling him to slow down as he approached the scene.

In the process, the robbers opened fire at the vehicle. However, they were unable to stop the van.

The robbers fled after the failed attempt and run into a nearby bush.

Although the windscreen of the bullion van was damaged, no casualty was recorded.

The bullion van is currently at the Winneba Police Station.

Following the Accra incident which left one police officer and a trader dead, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, directed the Bank of Ghana and the Association of Bankers to by the end of June 2021, provide standard bulletproof vans for the carting of money.

He served notice that the Police Service will withdraw escort services to sub-standard bullion vans if the banks do not do the right thing by the end of June.

The Association of Bankers has expressed its commitment and resolve to work with the national security apparatus and take every measure to ensure the highest level of compliance with industry standards.

It has however not stated clearly whether the June deadline given by the Police would be met.

‘We hope attacks on bullion vans carting money won’t happen again’ – Police

In the wake of these incessant robberies, the police administration is optimistic that attacks vans carting money will not recur, given stringent measures it is instituting to avert such incidents.

The Ghana Police Service stated that its agreement with banks and other financial service providers remains in force and that, when implemented, it will help prevent such attacks on bullion vans.

“We are hoping that this will not happen again because of the strategies we have put in place. We are alert, this is not only the police service, but it’s the entire security architecture.”

“The resolve of the IGP and the police service is that we nip crime in the bud in this country. It is an activity that is ongoing and requires synergy between and among police officers”, the Police’s Director of Public Affairs, Sheila Abayie Buckman told the media.