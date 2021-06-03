Maanaa Myers, the mother of one of the students initially rejected by Achimota School due to his dreadlocks which is a symbol of his Rastafarian religion, says she can now heave a sigh of relief because her son has finally enrolled in the school.

Her solace comes after her son, Oheneba Nkrabea, joined his colleagues in the classroom on Thursday, June 3, 2021, amidst loud cheers from some students, days after a High court ordered the school to admit him and another person, Tyrone Marhguy.

Nkrabea’s admission follows a High Court judgment on a suit filed by the student to protest the refusal of the school to admit him.

Citi News‘ visit to the school on Thursday, June 3, 2021, confirmed that the student had reported to the school and completed the admission process.

The parents of the boy arrived at the school early on Thursday morning and submitted the completed admission forms to the school authorities.

Oheneba has since been assigned a General Arts class and has begun his academic work. His mother, Maanaa Myers, said she is happy with how her son was received, contrary to the fears that the school might be hostile.

“We passed by some dormitories where the students were screaming and hailing us. It was assuring because we were a bit apprehensive. Even the students are in support of him. The school chaplain approached us and asked that we go to the administration. There, the day students’ girls perfect also approached us.”

“That was when everything changed, she came in warm, introduced herself, and told Oheneba that he was going to be her school son and make sure he is comfortable on campus.”

“I just got relieved and felt comfortable that he was safe because we also met a teacher who has been protective of him since the first day. We met him today [Thursday], and he ushered him into the classroom. So far I feel okay with the warm reception we received,” the mother expressed.

Meanwhile, the other Rastafarian boy, Tyrone Marhguy, is yet to go through the admission process. He will go through the admission process tomorrow [Friday, June 4, 2021].

Students drag Achimota to court; judge rules in their favour

An Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, delivered its ruling regarding the denial of two Rastafarian boys; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea’s admission to Achimota School because they failed to cut their dreadlocks.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, the presiding judge, disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.

According to Justice Addo, it is preposterous for the Attorney General to have even suggested that the two were not students in the first place.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo consequently directed Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.

Following the court’s decision, Achimota School through its board announced that it will appeal the decision.

School backs down

Achimota School subsequently made efforts to secure a stay of execution order to freeze the implementation of the order, but it has now announced that it has withdrawn the decision.

The school backed down on a decision to freeze the court order, with the statement released on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, however, reiterating their commitment to an appeal against the ruling.

It said the decision comes after consultations with two stakeholders on the way forward.

“Further to our statement issued on 1st June 2021 on the subject of two Rastafarian applicants, we have been in consultation with other relevant stakeholders to seek the best ways forward, taking into account the interests of all parties,” it said.

Adding that, “while the Board remains committed to the appeal against the High Court ruling, it will withdraw the application for a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal by a higher court.”