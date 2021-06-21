A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sylvester Mensah, has called for constitutional term limits for elected executives of the party.

Speaking at the Cadres’ Day celebration and inauguration of the Ashanti Region Young Cadres of UCF event, Mr. Mensah said “the tendency of executives extending their elected mandate in the same position beyond 20 years is unproductive and worrying.”

He, therefore, called for reforms, suggesting that a “maximum limit of 3 terms should be useful and reasonable for the purpose of mentoring and mobilizing new members.”

Mr. Mensah believes a constitutional term limit will also allow for the inclusion of the party’s younger generation in leadership.

“We call for constitutional term limits for elected party executives, consistent with democratic tenets, and best practice to allow for freshness, inclusiveness of the younger generation, and dynamism in the drive for new membership.”

Review of constitutional mandate

Mr. Mensah also called for a comprehensive review of the constitutional mandate of the Council of Elders of the party, who in his view have “remained a mere mention in the party’s constitution.”

This is not the first time Mr. Mensah has called for constitutional reforms in the party.

In previous calls, he had admonished the NDC to take a critical look at the constitution and redefine the roles of the council of elders and the leader of the party among others.

His suggestions follow the NDC’s announcement of its plan to hold a special National Delegate’s Congress at the end of 2021 to deliberate on important issues affecting the party.

Mr. Mensah sought to become the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 election, but his hopes were dashed after John Mahama secured an overwhelming 213,487 votes.