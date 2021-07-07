The Mamponteng District Court on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, remanded into police custody three suspects arrested in connection with the communal clash between youth groups at Ntonso in Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspects are to reappear before the court on July 28, 2021.

The three; Nantoma Ishau, a 20-year-old barber, Ernest Boakye, a 22-year-old driver’s mate and Kwadwo Manu, also a 23-year-old driver’s mate were charged with rioting with weapons.

His worship, Thomas Soyori who presided over the case, stated that the three are to be remanded into police custody to assist with investigations.

The prosecutor, inspector Abdul Rahman Zakaria, during proceedings on Wednesday, indicated that the plea of the three are yet to be taken as investigations are still ongoing to ascertain whether the provisional changes will be maintained, dropped or charged with more.

About the Ntonso clash

In the early hours of Monday, July 5, 2021, two youth groups in Ntonso engaged in communal clashes. They attacked each other and vandalised properties, as some sustained injuries as well.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwabre East, Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu, who spoke to journalists, said initial reports indicated that the clash bordered a drinking spot that was operating beyond the mandated hours.

“We have closed down the bar that was operating outside the normal hours. According to our rules, you should not operate beyond 10:00 pm.”

The clash was said to have involved Zongo youth in the area, but Mr. Bonsu said, “we are yet to investigate to find out if it is true or not.”

Police officers were deployed to the community to intervene, which later brought calm. The police made five arrests but released two persons after scrutinising them.