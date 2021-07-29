The Theophilus B. Dankwa mission fund and public lecture is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Accra Ridge Church auditorium.

This year’s event marks the 4th edition of the TB Dankwa mission fund and Public Lecture, and it is under the theme ‘Fixing Broken Cisterns: A Mission Response to a Nation in search of Development’.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye will be chairing the public lecture with Citi FM/Citi TV General Manager, Bernard Avle, as the guest speaker for the event.

Also, in attendance will be the Director-General, of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, and the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame as the Special Guest of Honour.

The public lecture is being held in honour of Rev. Dr. Theophilus Bamfo Dankwa who was the lead Rev. Minister at the Korle Bu Community Chapel, a role he held for about 12 years.

Rev. T.B and Mrs. Virginia Dankwa have also been credited for the expansion and strengthening of the Korle Bu community church as well as the spiritual growth of its members and particularly the youth.

Rev. Dr. T.B Dankwa is one of the pioneering staff and the first travelling secretary of the Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students (GHAFES).

He is also credited for laying a strong foundation for missions through training and execution of outreaches with students on campuses and communities.

The TB Dankwa mission fund and public lecture is being organised by GHAFES. .

About GHAFES

The Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students (GHAFES) is a national movement of tertiary Christian students and young graduates who are well-equipped to be effective witnesses for Jesus Christ and agents of change, establishing Godly impact wherever they are found.

GHAFES as a ministry was borne out of the missionary zeal of young graduates from the University and Colleges Christian Fellowship (UCCF) of the United Kingdom.

These young graduates had been challenged and inspired by the leadership of their Movement to pursue their careers in emerging independent African States as their mission fields and with the mind of missions.

Being encouraged by this, they took up teaching appointments in the three universities; University of Science and Technology, now Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University College of Cape Coast now the University of Cape Coast, and the University of Ghana, Legon, with the goal of developing not only the intellects of the students but their hearts as well.

This, they achieved by inviting them into their homes for fellowships, and out of these small group fellowships, GHAFES emerged.