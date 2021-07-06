The family of a man who was gunned down by Police officers at Ntoase in the Eastern Region has petitioned the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

According to police reports, the deceased, William Ofori Okaiteye, was a member of a robbery gang at Ntoase.

The police on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, clamped down on the alleged robbery gang as part of its Anti-Armed Robber Taskforce strategy to curb violent crimes in the country.

In the process, it retrieved over 2,800 live ammunition.

Reports indicate that the members of the gang fled the scene upon sighting the police.

However, one member who hid in a room opened fire on the Police instigating a rebuttal that led to his death.

The family of the deceased has however denied his involvement in armed robbery.

In demanding justice, the family on Sunday morning petitioned the Ga Mantse.

The brother of the deceased, Samuel Tettey Okaiteye, in a Citi News interview said “my brother did not deserve to die this way. He is not an armed robber. we want justice to be served.”