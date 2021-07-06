The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams, says recent happenings in the country indicate that the country’s democratic gains are being eroded.

He says the government’s failure to act on the incidents of violence and brutality that played out during the 2020 elections, has led to many of such incidents reoccurring.

“Now people are clothed in respectable uniforms, sometimes these respectable uniforms are given to citizens to go out there and misbehave. This cannot continue in a country like Ghana, which should be serving as an example to many other countries,” he said.

Mr. Adams was speaking at the NDC Youth wing protest dubbed ‘March for Justice’ which seeks to draw the attention of the government to the brutalities meted out to citizens by the country’s security agencies.

There have been growing concerns about the use of the military for civil events that ordinarily should be handled by the police.

Armed robbery and murder cases have also been on the rise in parts of the country.

The incidents that have angered many include the killing of some Ghanaians during the 2020 election, the invasion of Parliament by soldiers, the latest killing of two persons, and the injuring of four others who were protesting at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The brutalization of some residents of the Upper West Region in Wa by some soldiers over a supposed stolen phone has also been widely condemned.

When asked about the group’s insistence on the demonstration despite the threat of COVID-19 in the country, the former National Organiser of the NDC said the recent happenings in the country endanger more lives than COVID-19 ever will.

“The recent happenings in the country are worse than COVID-19. Kaaka, who is gone, did not die because of COVID-19. Those who died after him did not die because of COVID-19. The people in Wa who suffer various forms of injuries were not harmed by COVID-19. The young man who lost his limb was not as a result of COVID-19.”

“If Ghanaians who deserve to be protected by the State are rather being killed and maimed by the institutions, then there is the need to draw the attention of the State to press the brakes,” he argued.

Protesters gather to kick-start NDC’s ‘march for justice’ demo

Thousands of members and sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gathered at the Accra Mall to begin the protest march.

The NDC’s National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, stated that the march is also to call on the government to fix several issues in the country.

“We are marching for justice for our fallen brothers and sisters, to tell this government to fix the country, and create enough jobs for young people. We want the culture of silence to be broken and insecurity within the country tackled.”

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence to ensure law and order during the protest march.