The Mamponteng District Court has granted bail to the three persons who were arrested over their alleged role in a communal clash between two youth groups at Ntonso in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region on Monday, 5th July 2021.

The court, presided over by His Worship Thomas Soyori, granted bail of GHS 6,000 to the three accused persons with two sureties each.

According to the court, the decision to grant the bail was based on the fact that the three had been in police custody for almost three weeks and had been slapped with only provisional charges.

The three; Nantoma Ishau, a 20-year-old barber, Ernest Boakye, a 22-year-old driver’s mate and Kwadwo Manu, also a 23-year-old driver’s mate were charged with rioting with weapons.

According to the police, three other persons, who are suspected to have taken part in the riot, are currently at large. The three have been identified as, Khalifa, Tuga, and Alinga.

The pleas of the accused persons were not taken during proceedings. They are to reappear before the court on 12th August, 2021.