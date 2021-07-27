Worker Unions of the C.K Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences, and the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies say they will embark on strike on August 2, 2021, over their migration onto the Controller and Accountant General Department’s payroll system.

In respective statements, the worker unions in the two schools demanded the suspension of the migration before August 2, 2021.

They also want a clear arrangement for the payment of workers’ salaries from August 2021.

Worker unions at the C. K. Tedam University said they condemn the “unilateral and clandestine attempts by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to migrate us at a time that Stakeholder consultations are ongoing as directed by the National Labour Commission with GTEC being the facilitator.”

“This sign of bad faith exhibited is unacceptable and shows clearly that they are relying on the financial vulnerability of our university to forcefully migrate us,” they added.

They are worried that migration will see them classified as new staff and result in the loss of basic salaries and allowances in the ranges of 5 percent to 59 percent.

The unions in the Dombo University further accused the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission of trying “consistently to undermine the SDD-UBIDS in several fronts.”

This included the granting of limited slots for staff recruitment, impeding the creation of faculties and running of academic programmes, characterizing staff of SDD- UBIDS as newly recruited staff, recommending for SDD-UBIDS staff to be placed on conditions of service below other public universities, and the unrelenting attempt to isolate and migrate SDD-UBIDS staff to CAGD’s payroll prematurely.

“The GTEC has forcefully placed the Vice-Chancellor, Ag Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Finance Director of SDD-UBIDS on salaries and allowances below what their counterparts are earning in other public universities,” the Dombo university worker unions, added, reiterating the salary structure concerns.

The unions had previously threatened to strike on March 15, 2021, over the same issue.

At the time, they urged President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter.

The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies was previously the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) before being granted autonomy whilst the C.K Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences was previously the Navrongo campus of the UDS.