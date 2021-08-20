Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline will be returning to the roads today, Friday, August 20, 2021.

The #WarAgainstIndiscipline – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

In May 2019, the station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

A second leg sought to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.