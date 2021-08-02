Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has debunked claims that Ghanaian athletes bear their own costs for qualifiers of competitions.

His comments come after claims that athletes in the country are not adequately supported financially by the state when they have to participate in qualifying events

According to him, the state has always made it a priority to aid athletes during qualifiers.

He said this in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show.

“It is not true that our athletes have to pay for their competition qualifiers,” he said. “I also want to make it clear that all the Federations in the country get support from the International Federations.

20-year-old Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is so far the country’s only medallist at the ongoing Tokyo games after he reached the semi-final of the featherweight event.

Triple jumper, Nadia Eke, failed to make it through the qualifying round at her first Olympic Games in Tokyo after three straight unsuccessful attempts on Friday.

On Saturday, sprinter Benjamin Azamati finished fourth in his 100m heat, in a time of 10.13s, which was not enough for him to go through to the semis as one of the three fastest qualifiers.