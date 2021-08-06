The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, John Boadu, says the governing party has implemented more social intervention programs than any other political party in the history of Ghana.

This, according to him, is driven by the party’s “love and care we have for the masses.”

Speaking at the party’s 29th-anniversary celebration held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, under the theme, ‘A Tradition for Stability, Prosperity, and Continuity’, Mr. Boadu said, “without any ambiguity, NPP, despite its ideology, has implemented more social intervention programs than any other political party in the history of this country.”

“Kufour established the National Health Insurance Scheme and provided free maternal healthcare. He introduced the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty and provided the capitation grant and the Ghana School Feeding Program. He undertook pension reforms and initiated cocoa mass spraying.”

“President Akufo-Addo has also continued with innovative social interventions, key among them being the Free Senior High School Education Program.”

He also said the party has successfully rolled out some integrated agricultural initiatives towards agro-industry, “which include the One District One Factory, One District One Warehouse, One Village One Dam, and Planting for Food and Jobs.”

The National Chairman of the party, Mr. Freddie Blay, at the same function, said the party, under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has excelled in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, considering the resources available.

He charged members of the NPP to be proud of this achievement, among others.