The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the operation of a mini eatery at the newly commissioned Pokuase interchange.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng in a Citi News interview said the two, are, 32-year-old Comfort Dartey and her 60-year-old father, Kwame Addo.

“There are two persons who have been arrested and brought to the regional command. The two persons are a father and a daughter, and they were arrested in connection with a chop bar being operated by these two persons. Their names are Comfort Dartey, 32, and the father Kwame Addo, a 60-year-old man.”

The two persons have however been cautioned and granted bail.

They are expected to report back to the police regional command for investigations to continue.

“They have been granted bail, but they have been cautioned for causing public nuisance. We are hoping to see them tomorrow, and we will continue our investigation,” DSP Juliana Obeng added.

A viral video on social media showed two persons pounding fufu at night at the site of the interchange for sale. Next to them in the video appears to show some people patronising the mini-eatery operated on the pavement.

The video has attracted wide condemnation from social media users, who expressed worry that developments at the interchange will deface the infrastructure and end up causing congestion it was intended to fix.

DSP Obeng said the police will arrest any other persons they find culpable during their investigations.

Assembly moves in

The Chief Executive for the Ga West Municipal Assembly, who has oversight responsibility for the Ga North Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, has warned persons engaging in such illegal activities in other parts of the municipality to desist forthwith or be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Mr. Wilkinson is therefore using this medium to caution the public, and any person who plans or intends to engage or participate in such illegality around the bus stops, pavements and footbridges of the Interchange, and also anyone who intends to paste posters and bills to immediately desist from such acts or face the full rigours of the law.”

“The public is also being reminded that the project is for everyone, and so he encourages all and sundry to be citizens and not spectators so that the interchange can serve its intended purpose.”