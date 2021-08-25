The Yendi Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Neindow Sulemana, a farmer to 10 years imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The accused is a farmer at Kpisinga in the Gushegu District.

According to the facts of the case, on the 19th of August, 2021, the victim, who is a primary four pupil staying with the complainant Alhassan Abdul Rashid, a businessman in Kpisinga, decided to visit her parents in the same village.

When she got to the parent’s house, she met their absence and the suspect came in and requested for water to take medicine.

That the victim offered him the water, after drinking, he held the hand of the victim and dragged her into the bathroom where he defiled her.

The victim later reported the incident to the complainant who reported to the police.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and during interrogations by the police, he admitted the act and pleaded for mercy.

The Presiding Judge after hearing the case, demanded to see the victim.

Today, [Wednesday], the victim was brought and in-camera with the judge, she narrated the incident which confirmed the facts.

The Judge, His highness William Appiah Twumasi, sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment.

He said the sentencing would serve as a deterrent to others.