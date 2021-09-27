UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, Dr Angela Lusigi has called on government and stakeholders to invest in quality education to address peace and stability in the country.

According to her, this will help Ghana fulfill the Sustainable Development Goal 16, which is hinged on peace, justice and strong institutions.

Speaking at SDG16 National Youth Dialogue organized by UNDP Ghana and Youth Advocates Ghana-YAG, on the theme “Mobilizing Youth for the Achievement of SDG 16 in Ghana”, Dr Lusigi explained that “we must first ensure that young people have access to quality education. Education is the key to employment, entrepreneurship and decent work. When young people are financially independent and empowered, they contribute meaningfully to a peaceful and just society.”

She added that, despite Ghana’s youthful population, only 12 youth representing 4.36% out of the 155 who contested the 2020 general elections are part of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Therefore, young people need to be encouraged to “shape peace and development through participating in decision making” as well as “more active youth participation in peace building”, she said.

Dr Angela Lusigi advised the youth, “not wait to be invited to the table to contribute to decision-making on governance and peace. Invite yourselves by taking interest in the development of your communities and country and share your ideas for change. Be active in the implementation and monitoring of development plans.”

“Do not allow yourselves to be made instruments of chaos and destruction,” she admonished.

In relation to peace and security, a former Chief of Staff under the John Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, in an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face, expressed fears about the rising levels of unemployment in the country and the danger it poses to stability.

He said, “I am not really bothered about a likely coup d’état. I worry about a possible uprising that could arise out of unemployment in the country. You see, somebody who has finished the university with no job has nothing to lose, and can get up one day and decide to cause chaos.”